Services for Forrest Wayne Searcy, 71, are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Gash Memorial Chapel. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. Searcy died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Forrest Searcy as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

