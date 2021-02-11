Graveside services for Fran Salyers, 72, will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be Harrod Brothers 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at the funeral home. Services were rescheduled due to weather. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Salyers died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Fran Salyers as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription