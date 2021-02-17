Graveside services for Fran Salyers, 72, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory. Services were rescheduled because of weather. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Salyers died Feb. 1.
