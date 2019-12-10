Frances Ann Colston Robinson, age 80, went to be with the Lord on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019. Services will be held on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m. with Pastor Daniel Guagenti officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
She was born to the late I.J. and Elizabeth Aldridge Colston on Oct. 14, 1939, in Frankfort, Kentucky. She retired as an employee of the Kentucky state government Department of Environmental Protection. She enjoyed reading and studying the Bible, and her life fulfillment was the word of God.
She is survived by her siblings, Billy Colston (Beverly), Jimmy Colston, Johnny Colston (Linda) and Donna K. Colston Saltzman (Don); nieces and nephews, Jeff Colston, Kevin Colston, David Colston, Jason Colston, Jeremy Colston, Matthew Colston, John Robert Colston, Amy Warfel and Julia Colston; by several great-nieces and nephews; and by special friends, Irene Thompson, Susan Williams, Paula Eades, Toby Ann Dunbar, Wanda Cheek and Bill Watson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, Ronnie Colston, Joe Colston, Linda Colston; sister-in-law, Jo Ann Colston; and niece, Lisa Colston.
Serving as pallbearers will be her nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be her nieces and special friends.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Frances’ memory to The Smile Train, 633 Third Ave., 9th Floor, New York, New York, 10017, or Love the Hungry — Orphans Temporary Shelters, 4209 Gardiner View Ave., Louisville, KY 40213.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.