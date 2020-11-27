Frances Bowling

Frances Louise Patrick Bowling, age 77, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. 

Mrs. Bowling was born in Ashland, Kentucky, on Dec. 31, 1942, to the late Ison Ray Patrick and Bethel Lee Hammond Patrick. She will be lovingly remembered as an avid crafter and “Mamaw” to all. 

She is survived by her daughters, Florence Lee Nalley (David) and Catherine “Kay” Thomas (Randall); grandchildren, Steven Nalley, Laura Smith (Dale), Nicholas Thomas, Natalie Thomas, Jacob Thomas; great-grandchild, Owen Harrison Smith; aunts, Josie Andy (Earl) and Patsy Wilson; and cousin, Judy Colston. 

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Burton Bowling, and brothers, Ison Ray Patrick and Phillip Stephen Patrick. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Bluegrass Hospice Care. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be made via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com

