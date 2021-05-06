Frances Irene Cheser Dennis, 94, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021.

Born in Washington County, Kentucky, on June 6, 1926, Frances was the daughter of the late Herbert F. Cheser and Icie T. Cammack Cheser.

Her family moved to Frankfort in 1928, and she later graduated from Frankfort High School and went on to work as a Supervisor in the Vital Statistics branch of Ky. State Government.

Frances will be remembered for her joyful spirit and great laugh. She had a great love for the Lord and was a long-time member of Choateville Christian Church. Her favorite hobby was quilting — every part completely handmade — and she also enjoyed baking, flowers, and hosting family gatherings.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband of more than 38 years, Edmund Dennis; and is survived by five children, Nortan Sudduth (Debbie), Pam Hagy (David), Robert Sudduth (Sharon), Frances Kay Scagane (Henry), Amy Rawlins (Rickie, deceased); 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 8 step-great-grandchildren; and 6 great-great-grandchildren.

She was also predeceased by her brother, Eugene Cheser; and her sister, Ann Young.

Services will be held at Choateville Christian Church at noon Monday with visitation preceding at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Bluegrass Care Navigators (Hospice) or to a charity of your choice.

Pallbearers will be Brian Sudduth, Jason Sudduth, Nathan Hagy, Robert Sudduth Jr., Brice Schagane, and Mark Schagane.

Honorary pallbearers will be Stephen Peavler, Adam Schagane, Jacob Reynolds, David Hagy, Henry Schagane, and Frances’ granddaughters and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are under the direction of Rogers Funeral Home. An online tribute is available at rogersfrankfort.com.

