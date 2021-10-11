Services for Frances Jewel Riley, 91, widow of Robert Bruce Riley, will be noon Wednesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Care Navigators. Riley died Sunday. 

