Private services for Frances Kay Clark, 73, will be held. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences can be expressed at www.harrodbrothers.com. Clark died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Frances Clark as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

