Frances Kay Clark, age 73, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020, in Frankfort. Private services will be held.

Mrs. Clark was born in Franklin, Indiana, on Aug. 6, 1946, to the late Milton Casper and Margaret Louis Korb Younger. She was a 1964 graduate of North Vernon High School, in North Vernon, Indiana, and moved to Frankfort in 1974.

She married the love of her life, William Douglas Clark on June 18, 1976. Mrs. Clark retired from the Kentucky State Government Department of Natural Resources after serving many years as an administrative assistant.

She is survived by her husband, William Douglas Clark; children, Tonya Sue Clark-Motayne (Brad Haynes), Susan Clark Boyd and Michael Todd Clark; siblings, Carolyn Sue FeLand, of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky; Larry Milton Younger (Betty), of Frankfort, and Eugene Lee Mays (Nancy), of High Point, North Carolina; beloved grandson, Nicholas Ignatius Motayne; and mother-in-law, Edith Clark.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six half-sisters and six half-brothers.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

