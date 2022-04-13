Mrs. Frances Kay Schagane, of Black Mountain, North Carolina, passed away March 29, 2022, at the age of 71. Kay will be inurned at South Park Christian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Kay was born to Norton Sudduth and Irene Dennis on August 22, 1950, in Franklin County, Kentuckt. She remained married to her high school sweetheart, Henry Schagane, for 53 years.
Kay had a love for God, family, the beach, hiking and piddling with arts and crafts. Her caring nature led to a 30-year career as a registered nurse focusing on neonatal care.
She was a member of the South Park Christian Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. After retirement, Kay was an active member of the auxiliary in support of the Broad River Volunteer Fire Department.
Kay is survived by her loving husband, Henry; five children, Brice, Adam, Mark, Kip and Lanette Schagane; four siblings, Norton Sudduth, Pam Hagy, Bobby Sudduth and Amy Rawlins; 13 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Clark Legacy Center, 3000 Versailles Road, Frankfort, KY 40601, Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations in memoriam to the following organizations which had a profound impact on Kay’s life: Caring House, 2625 Pickett Road, Durham, NC 27705, https://caringhouse.org/donate or to the South Park Christian Church, 6650 Park South Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210, https://www.southparkchristian.org/donate.
