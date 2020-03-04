Frances League

Mary “Frances” Spalding League, age 81, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Good Shepherd Catholic Church on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10 a.m. with Father Chris Clay officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. with Vigil beginning at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020.
Mrs. League was born in Frankfort on Sept. 29, 1938. She retired from the Kentucky state government Department of Education after serving many years as an executive secretary. She enjoyed traveling with the Professional Secretaries Association, an organization of which she was a devoted member.
She was a lifelong Catholic and member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church. A woman with a sweet, kind and easy-going spirit, she was a loving wife, mother and wonderful grandmother who loved her granddaughters dearly.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Henry Matthew League; daughter, Renee Ward (Mike); sister, Janice Gould (Jimmy); and granddaughters, Anna Ward and Taylor Ward.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Benedict and Nellie Mae Conway Spalding; brother, George Spalding; and beloved canine companion, Bear.
Serving as pallbearers will be Wayne Spalding, Brent Spalding, Mike Spalding, Jesse Redmon, Eric Redmon, Brian Redmon, Danny Young and Benny League.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Taylor Manor, 300 Berry Ave., Versailles, KY 40383.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
