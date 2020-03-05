A Mass of Christian Burial for Frances League, 81, will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home with a prayer vigil at 8 p.m. Friday. League died Wednesday.

