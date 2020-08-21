LAWREMCEBURG — Services for Frances Morrison, 81, wife of Roger Morrison and mother of Scotty Handy, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Morrison died Friday.
