A gathering of family and friends for Frances N. Beard, 70, will be 3-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Beard died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Frances Beard as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

