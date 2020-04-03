SHELBYVILLE — Services for Frances Smith Vinson, 96, widow of John Curtis Vinson, will be private. Burial will be at Beech Ridge Cemetery. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Vinson died Thursday.

