Frances Wiggins

Frances Craig Wiggins, age 102, died on Saturday, March 6, in her home on Merrick Road in Louisville, KY, surrounded by family. Mrs. Wiggins was born in Selma, Alabama, on June 13, 1918, to the late Benjamin Hogan Craig and Emma Vaughn Craig.
She became a resident of Louisville after her marriage to the late Charles “Newt” Wiggins in 1940.
Mrs. Wiggins was an active member of the Woman’s Club of Louisville, the Monday Afternoon Club, and belonged to Christ Church United Methodist. She also enjoyed membership in Colonial Dames of America, and the John Marshall Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution.
She was co-founder of the Play and Study group associated with Highland Community Ministries, and also served as a docent at the Locust Grove historic home.
Mrs. Wiggins is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Newt, who died in 1995.
She is survived by her three children, Elizabeth Humphrey and Susan Steffen of Louisville, and Dr. Craig Wiggins of Frankfort; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Due to the COVID pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at Pearson’s 149 Breckinridge Lane, Louisville, with burial to follow in Cave Hill cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 12, from 4-8 p.m.
Donations in her name may be made to the Heuser Hearing Institute at 3900 Dupont Square S., Suite D, Louisville, KY 40207.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.