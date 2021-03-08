Frances Wiggins.jpg

Frances Wiggins

Frances Craig Wiggins, age 102, died on Saturday, March 6, in her home on Merrick Road in Louisville, KY, surrounded by family. Mrs. Wiggins was born in Selma, Alabama, on June 13, 1918, to the late Benjamin Hogan Craig and Emma Vaughn Craig. 

She became a resident of Louisville after her marriage to the late Charles “Newt” Wiggins in 1940. 

Mrs. Wiggins was an active member of the Woman’s Club of Louisville, the Monday Afternoon Club, and belonged to Christ Church United Methodist. She also enjoyed membership in Colonial Dames of America, and the John Marshall Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution. 

She was co-founder of the Play and Study group associated with Highland Community Ministries, and also served as a docent at the Locust Grove historic home. 

Mrs. Wiggins is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Newt, who died in 1995. 

She is survived by her three children, Elizabeth Humphrey and Susan Steffen of Louisville, and Dr. Craig Wiggins of Frankfort; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Due to the COVID pandemic, masks and social dis­tancing will be required.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13, at Pearson’s 149 Breckinridge Lane, Louisville, with burial to follow in Cave Hill cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, March 12, from 4-8 p.m.

Donations in her name may be made to the Heuser Hearing Institute at 3900 Dupont Square S., Suite D, Louisville, KY 40207.

