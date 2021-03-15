Francis (Frank) J. Waizenhofer Jr., Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away from complications of COVID-19 on Friday, March 12, 2021, at the age of 90. Our family lost a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather (Pappap) and great-grandfather.
Frank was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on July 23, 1930, to father, Francis J. Waizenhofer and mother, Catherine (Strueber) Waizenhofer. He had two sisters, Betty Waizenhofer Gillen (Frank) and Clare Waizenhofer.
He was a veteran, having served in the Navy Reserves.
One of Frank’s greatest joys was being with family. He believed in being active and his mantra was “if you don’t use it, you lose it.” He was gifted as an artist and used his talents to personalize racquetballs with clown faces and other designs for children.
He also personalized ornaments for his families at Christmas and was an avid solver of any difficult jigsaw puzzle that he ever received. Another passion he shared with his wife, Nina, and his children, was his love of sports. His favorites were the Louisville Cardinals and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Frank had a lifelong commitment as a Shriner. He became a Master Mason on January 15, 1974, and later became a Shiner on December 4, 1993. He volunteered his time as a Shriner clown, known as “Juggles.” As a Shriner clown, he loved visiting the Shriner’s Children's Hospital, working and coordinating successful fundraisers, performing in parades, working at the Shriner’s Circus and other events to bring awareness to helping children.
He was one of the founding fathers and senior engineer to the Oleika Shrine train unit at many special events, delighting children and families throughout Kentucky. Frank was an active member of the Highland Masonic Lodge #311 and the Oleika Shriner’s Temple.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Catherine; and his sisters, Betty and Clare.
He is survived by his wife, Nina Waizenhofer; children, John Waizenhofer (Debbie), Frank Waizenhofer III (Vicki), Ed Waizenhofer (Marjorie), Mary Waizenhofer Smith (Jeff) and Kevin Waizenhofer (James); stepdaughter and stepson, Toni (Tate) Sweeney and James B. Tate; grandchildren, Erica Hill (Robert), Julie Ward (Jason), John C. Waizenhofer (Hannah), Susan Hayes (Chuck), Michael and MiKayla Baker-Waizenhofer, Angel Smith (Patrick), Julie Smith (Jason); and great-grandchildren, Sydney and Logan Hill, Landon, Bennett and Jasper Ward, Matilda and Liam Waizenhofer, Lily and Charles Hayes, and Keelan Kimbro (Smith); step-grandchildren, Drew and Paige Sweeney, Jack Ashmore, and Bennet, Caroline, Blair and Collin Tate.
One of his many gifts was his desire to “pay it forward,” so his wish after passing was donating his body to the UK Medical Center to help with ongoing medical research.
A memorial service for Frank will be held later in the summer and all family and friends will be welcome. At this time, anyone wishing to honor Frank’s lifelong commitment to the Masonic and Shriner programs can make donations to the Highland Masonic Lodge #311,
P.O. Box 811, West Liberty, KY 41472, in memory of Frank Waizenhofer.
