Francis Epler Hockensmith, 80, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Crestwood Baptist Church with Rev. Brad Hockensmith and Dr. Mike Butler officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held on Thursday March 2, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.

Francis Hockensmith .jpeg

Francis Hockensmith

Francis Epler Hockensmith, was born on April 14, 1942, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to the late John Glover Hockensmith and Margaret Suter Hockensmith. He retired from the United Stated Postal Services after thirty years of service.

