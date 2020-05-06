Francis “Jay” Roberts of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away on May 4, 2020.
He is survived by the two great loves of his life, wife, Rhonda L. Sims; and sister, Anne Roberts Packer (Raleigh, North Carolina). He is also survived by two nieces, Kathy Packer (Sussex, England) and Lindsay Packer (New York City); two great-nieces, Emma Gross (Chicago) and Mira Gross (Seattle); mother-in-law, Roma Jean Sims (Frankfort); many friends and beloved former students that he considered his “1,000 kids.”
He was born in Erlanger, Kentucky, on Oct. 7, 1942, to Francis W. Roberts and Virginia Fischer Roberts. Most of his childhood was spent in Richmond, Kentucky, where his sister was always his biggest supporter in a home filled with music and reading, so much so that he said even the dog read.
As a teen, he worked with his pharmacist father at Richmond’s Begley Drugstore where he developed a strong work ethic and skills to support and serve others.
At Model Laboratory School, Jay excelled in academics, debate and played football for Madison-Model. He continued to debate at the college level at the University of Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky University. While at EKU, he also was yearbook editor and justice on the student court.
After graduating from EKU, he attended graduate school and taught English at the University of California at Davis. Returning to Kentucky after his father’s death, Jay taught English at EKU for several years, until he joined the middle school staff at Sayre School in Lexington.
Jay believed at Sayre he truly learned to teach students and not just content through his collaboration with Don Hollingsworth and Earl Oremus. Also, during his five years at Sayre, he became an avid vegetable gardener and provider of produce to his school colleagues.
Jay returned to Model Laboratory School for his last classroom position in English and social studies and to coach track and academic teams. A brilliant scholar, Jay was a passionate educator and coach.
He loved his students and challenged them to believe in their potential and to think and analyze for themselves. He had high expectations, but his wit and humor made everything seem achievable.
Many students still remember with a smile the quote: “Do I dare to eat a peach?” from the poem “The Love Song of J. Alfred Prufrock” by T.S. Eliot that Jay taught.
In 1995, Jay joined the Kentucky Department of Education as the state’s National Geographic Alliance Coordinator. He retired as a Database Analyst from the Office of Assessment and Accountability where he gave support with wit and good humor to those working with testing and reporting.
In retirement, Jay was a frequent user of Facebook to connect with friends and students. He had strongly held political views and relished a good debate regarding them.
He enjoyed good food, fine wine, and stimulating conversation. He was a man with an immense presence and kind heart for others. He loved passionately and was loved so in return.
Private services are being planned. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. You may share condolences on line at ljtfuneralhome.com.
