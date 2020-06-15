LAWRENCEBURG — Gash Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements for Francis Kelly McEntyre, 78, Cremation was chosen. Condolences may be expressed at www.gashmemorialchapel.com. McEntyre died Monday.

To plant a tree in memory of Francis McEntyre as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

