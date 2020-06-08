LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Frank David Rowe, 89, will be 1 p.m. Friday at First Baptist Church. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Gash Memorial Chapel. Rowe died Sunday.

