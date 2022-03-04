Frank Scott Howell, 78, passed away of cancer on February 17, 2022, at home with his loving wife at his side. He was a resident at the Villas II in Lakeland, Florida.

Frank Howell.jpg

Frank Howell

He was born on December 27, 1943, to Albert & Viola Howell. He attended Frankfort High School and after graduating, joined the U.S. Navy serving during the Vietnam Era as a E-5 in operations and communications.

After his Naval Service, he graduated from the University of Kentucky. Later during his work years, he retired from Star Forms after 20 years of service. He enjoyed playing golf for many years at Cleveland Heights Club.

Frank was also preceded in passing by his brother, W.A. Howell Jr.; and sister, Judith Marlene Howell.

Survivors are his wonderful, helpful and caring wife, Evelyn; daughter, Lori E. Perkins; special children, stepdaughter, Linda Riner-Mizell, stepsons, Justin Riner, Barry and Brian Barber; niece, Elizabeth Duthoo; special nephews, Mike and Tim Howell; and other family members.

Service and burial will be Friday, March 11, 2022, at 11 a.m., Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Howell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription