Franklin “Frank” Hughes, loving husband, and father of three passed away on Sunday, January 24, 2021, at the age of 86. He was one of 9 children born to the late William and Iva (Harrod) Hughes in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Frank Hughes.jpg

Frank Hughes

He served in the United States Air Force and then attended the University of Kentucky where he obtained a Bachelor of Accounting. He was a certified public accountant and business entrepreneur in Portsmouth, Ohio.

He married Nancy Louise McLin on April 16, 1960, and they had three children. During retirement, Frank took up farming as a hobby in Somerset, KY. Frank was an avid bridge player, stock trader, and UK Basketball fan. Frank was known for his generous spirit and hardworking nature.

He is survived by his children, Sandy Hughes Russell (Randy), Jo Ann Hughes Konenkamp (Mark), and Frank Hughes Jr. (Kim); and seven grandchildren, Katherine Konenkamp, Matt Russell, Eric Russell (Hilary), Drew Konenkamp, Sarah Hughes, William Hughes, and Joseph Hughes. He is also survived by his sister, Irene (Stewart); and brothers, Mason (Betty) Hughes and Jerry Hughes.

Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Louise McLin Hughes; and his siblings, William Wade, James Wylie, twin sister Leona, and Mary Charleston “Charlie.”

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a graveside funeral service will be held for immediate family at Arlington Cemetery in Atlanta, Georgia.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Hughes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription