A celebration for Frank “Jesse” James, 63, will be 4 p.m. Tuesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. A gathering of family and friends will be 3 p.m. until the time of the celebration Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. James died Thursday.
