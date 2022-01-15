VERSAILLES — Frank Kenneth Collins, II, age 72, passed away at home on Friday, January 14, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. David Menser officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Wednesday. 

Frank was born in Paris, Kentucky, on January 21, 1949. He served two tours in Vietnam and was a Veteran of the United States Navy. Frank retired from GTE and Verizon after serving over 30 years.

Following retirement, he worked at KTA Engineering and Lynn Imaging in Lexington. He was a member of Clear Creek Baptist Church. 

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathy Goins Collins; daughter, Melissa Dawn Perry (Robert Jr.) of Lawrenceburg; granddaughters; Bailey and Shelby Perry; and sister, Sue Jolly of Paris, Kentucky. 

Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank K. Collins and Joyce Napier Collins; and by his sister, Nancy Collins. 

Serving as pallbearers will be John Sawyer, Tommy Goins, Brian Temple, Randall Johnson, Woodie Berry, and Robert Perry Jr. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

