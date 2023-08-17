Frank Lane, 91, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023. The loving husband of Ellen Charlebois Lane, Frank was born October 25, 1931, to the late N.E. Lane and Edna Lendy Lane in Van, Texas.

He was a proud veteran of the United States Marines, having served in the Korean War, and worked as a service technician for AT&T for more than 30 years. Frank was extremely family oriented with a fantastic sense of humor making it hard for him to meet a stranger. He loved people and social gatherings and was an avid motorcyclist.

Service information

Aug 25
Military Honors
Friday, August 25, 2023
6:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
Aug 25
Gathering of Family and Friends
Friday, August 25, 2023
5:00PM-6:00PM
Clark Legacy Center - Versailles Rd
3000 Versailles Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
