Theodore Franklin “Frank” Manns, 69 years old, of Frankfort, Kentucky, passed away on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, September 23, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Mike Napier officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. 

Frank was born in Frankfort on July 7, 1952. He married Marriann Walton Manns on July 4, 1988. 

He worked as a Project Manager for the Engineering Department at Frankfort Regional Medical Center for thirty-five years where he twice received the “Frist Humanitarian Award” in recognition of exemplary service to patients and the healthcare community, and recognition of a dedicated spirit and concern for the welfare of others. 

He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was interested in his Scottish heritage and proudly wore his kilt as Patron of the Kentucky Scottish Weekend. He had been a member of the Capital City Bass Masters. His favorite activity was being Santa Claus for the children of the Frankfort Regional Medical Center employees and others for over twenty years. 

He is survived by his wife, Mariann Walton Manns; siblings, step-siblings, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret McMahan; stepfather, Frank McMahan; and daughter, Elizabeth Manns. 

Serving as pallbearers will be Andy Wilson, William G. Glass, Phil Cook, Arny LeMay, Donald Bailey, and Robert L. Walton, Jr. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Fitzgerald and Mark Beverly. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society and American Lung Association. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription