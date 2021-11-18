Graveside services for Frank Richard “Rick” Casey, 69, partner of Linda Welch, will be 2 p.m. Friday at Sunset Memorial Gardens. LeCompte Johnson Taylor is handling arrangements. 

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Casey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription