Services for Frank Taylor III, 70, husband of Deborah L. Taylor, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Rogers Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Taylor died Tuesday.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Services for Frank Taylor III, 70, husband of Deborah L. Taylor, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Rogers Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Taylor died Tuesday.