Services for Frank Taylor III, 70, husband of Deborah L. Taylor, will be 1 p.m. Monday at Rogers Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Taylor died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Taylor, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

