Graveside services for Frankie Hotsinpiller, 93, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Frankfort Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Hotsinpiller died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of Frankie Hotsinpiller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

