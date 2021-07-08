Services for Frankie Lee Tillett Penn, 72, widow of Henry Earl Penn, will be 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home. Penn died Thursday.
