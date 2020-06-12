Private services will be held for Franklin Younger, 73, husband of Peggy Younger, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with a burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Younger died Friday.

