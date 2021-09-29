Fred W. Burch III, 83, former owner of Frankfort Meter, passed away on Tuesday.  A funeral service in celebration of his life will be held at Rogers Funeral Home at noon Saturday followed by burial in the Frankfort Cemetery.

Visitation will be at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday. The Hiram Lodge will hold a Masonic Funeral Service at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The lodge will open at 4:15.

To plant a tree in memory of Fred Burch, III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription