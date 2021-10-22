Fred Jacobs

Frederick "Fred" Paul Jacobs, 79, of Louisville, died on October 21, 2021.
On April 3, 1942, Fred entered the world as the youngest son of Max D. and Beatrice and instantly the best friend to his older brother, Philip. He graduated from Louisville Country Day School in 1960 and the University of Louisville as Class of 1965. He also attended Hebrew Union College in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Fred's career as a furniture salesman began in 1969 at Craftmaster Furniture. Upon his retirement in 2017, Fred held the distinguished honor of the longest sales career in the industry. However, he was determined to continue as a part-time salesman for Schmitt Furniture until the pandemic hit in 2020.
His commitment and love for his family were deep, and he considered them each as his most outstanding achievement. Fred enjoyed travel, especially to his favorite destination, NYC, where he enjoyed Broadway shows and visiting his nieces.
A philosopher and history buff, he was always up for a robust debate. He was a long-time ticket holder for U of L basketball. Fred was a man of numbers and details, as was his idol, Albert Einstein.
He was a member of The Temple, where he taught Sunday school and served on the Board of Trustees. Fred was the self-appointed "Mayor" while living at Dominion Senior Living, Frankfort.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Philip; sister-in-law, Susie; and his niece, Julie Jacobs-Conrad.
Left to cherish his memory are daughters, Ellen, Karen (Brian), and Lauren (Chris); grandchildren, Kyle, Lacey (Jace), Jenna (Zach), and Dylan (Stacey); ex-wife and forever best friend, Julie Ades Jacobs; great-grandchildren, Eli, Maggie and Hayden; niece, Marcie Klein, and nephew-in-law, Eric Conrad.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, October 25, at The Temple, 5101 US Hwy 42 in Louisville. The service will be live-streamed via The Temple YouTube page. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Masks are required. Burial will follow in The Temple Cemetery, with the service live-streamed via www.facebook.com/hermanmyerson.
Memorial donations may be made to The Temple or Derby City Dragons, 291 Hubbards Lane, Suite 172-238, Louisville, KY 40207-8203.
To plant a tree in memory of Fred Jacobs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
