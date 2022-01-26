Freda M. Quire died at age 86 on January 24, 2022.

Freda retired from Anaconda/BP after 37 years of service and was a member of Hurstbourne Baptist Church.

Freda was preceded in death by her father, Neville; and her mother, Emma.

She is survived by her sister, Linda Gregory; niece, Jenifer; and nephew, Matthew.

Guests are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hurstbourne Baptist Church, 8800 Shelbyville Road, Louisville Kentucky, on Friday, February 11, 2022. A memorial service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m.

Contributions in Freda’s memory can be made to Hurstbourne Baptist Church/Lottie Moon or Emma Quire Mission Center, c/o First Baptist Church, 201 St. Clair St., Frankfort, KY 40601.

Please visit us online at www.archlheadywestport.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Freda Quire as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription