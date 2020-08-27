LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Freddie Merl Sutton, 70, husband of Patricia Lynn Douglas Sutton, will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Saturday and noon until time of service Sunday.
