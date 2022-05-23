Freddie Roberts, 73, husband of Sharon Moore Roberts, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022. A native of Frankfort, he was born on August 16, 1948, to the late Henry Clay and Julia Sullivan Roberts.

Freddie Roberts Pic.jpeg

Freddie Roberts

After 47 years, Freddie retired from Kroger as the assistant produce manager. He loved his family especially his grandbabies. Freddie never met a stranger and adopted most of them as family; he was very caring, worried about everyone and was protective over those he loved.

He was always joking and teasing everyone he met. Freddie was very hardworking, farm work was not his profession, but his hobby. He was always outdoors, fishing, hunting or playing golf. Freddie was a perfectionist, and he “knew” how to do everything.

In addition to his wife of 32 years, he is survived by his sons, Byron (Diana) Roberts, Frankfort, Brent (Crystal) Roberts, Frankfort, Jeff Roberts, Colorado, and Mark (Julienne) Roberts, Frankfort; his sister, Joyce “Bonnie” Sudduth, Frankfort; his brother, Doug Roberts, California; his grandchildren, Austin (Casey) Roberts, Chelsie (John) Sudduth, Emily (Kyle Boone) Roberts, Kayson Roberts, Sarah Jaid Roberts, all of Frankfort; his two great-grandchildren, Elizabeth Roberts and Keaton Sudduth; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Ann “Bebe” Steverson; and his brothers, Julian “Peewee” Roberts, Rex Roberts, Donald Roberts and Michael Wayne Roberts.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, with Rev. Bill Hartung and Phillip Moore officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Serving as casketbearers will be Tony Sheets, Jim Bartram, Joe Karsner, Coleman Jones, Chuck Doane and Charlie Jones. Honorary casketbearers will be Doug Roberts, Joyce Sudduth, Freddies grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, May 23, 2022, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Frankfort Men’s Shelter/Soup Kitchen. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

