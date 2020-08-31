Cottongim, Freddie .jpg

Freddie T. Cottongim

Freddie T. Cottongim, age 80, passed away at Frankfort Regional Medical Center on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Everett Hawkins officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. service time on Wednesday.

Freddie was born in Somerset, Kentucky, on July 19, 1940, to the late Ed Sterling Cottongim and Altha Bernice Decker. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on antique clocks and watches, and spending time outdoors. With a friendly and positive outlook, he loved people and life, and never met a stranger.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Cottongim; son, Matthew Sterling Cottongim; half-brother, Jessie Decker; sister, Buelah Felthouse; half-sister, Marylou Decker; grandchildren, Hollie Elaine Cottongim, Theadore Conner and Makayla Conner. He was also blessed with several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Thomas Cottongim; brother, Hardy Cottongim; sisters, Peggy Joyce Cottongim and Sue Baker.

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

