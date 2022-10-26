LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Freddie Thomas Woolums, 82, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Saffell House Funeral Home. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Woolums died Tuesday, Oct. 25.

To plant a tree in memory of Freddie Woolums as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription