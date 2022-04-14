Frederick D. Schleifer (CSM, Ret.), 94, passed away on March 31, 2022, in Henderson, KY.

He was a longtime Frankfort resident and the son of the late Frederick and Marie Schleifer II.

Fred was a member of the First Christian Church in Sturgis, Kentucky. He was a veteran of WWII, joining the Marine Corps in 1944 at the age of 16. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army and the Kentucky Army National Guard. He served 40 years, three months and 13 days in the military, attaining the rank of Command Sergeant Major.

He was a member of the American Legion and volunteered at Camp Breckenridge Museum leading tours of the POW artwork and the military displays from WWII and the Korean War.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nilda Latta Schleifer; infant son, Frederick William Schleifer; and son-in-law, Aaron Byrns.

He is survived by his daughters, Faun S. Fishback (Danny), Shelbyville; Berry Hammermeister (Ted), Frankfort; Marie Fowler (Rick), Harrodsburg; Kathy Bryns, Lawrenceburg; and Jhan Wilson (Richard) Frankfort; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

The funeral was Monday, April 4, 2022, at Whitsell Funeral Home, Sturgis, with the Rev. David Caffee officiating. Burial was at the Veterans Cemetery West KY in Hopkinsville with full military honors.

Memorials contributions can be made to Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.

