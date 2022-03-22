Frederick Irwin Rosenberg, 82, of Poolesville, Maryland, died Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Fred was very well respected and loved for his integrity, wisdom, kindness, humor, generosity and infectious warm personality.

Fred was born on October 13, 1939, in Frankfort, Kentucky, to Deborah and Solomon Rosenberg. He graduated from Frankfort High School. He earned an undergraduate degree and a law degree from the University of Kentucky and was a member of the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity. He was also a proud member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels.

Fred served in the U.S. Army, entering active duty in May 1966. He was assigned to Ft. Story, Virginia, with the 458th Transportation Company, a LARC (Lighter, Amphibious, Resupply, Cargo) unit. Rising to the rank of Captain, he was awarded several medals, including the Army Commendation Medal, which he received for his service in Vietnam from 1966 to 1967. He served in Cam Ranh Bay, Nha Trang and Phan Thiet.

Fred and Brenda met in 1965 at a reform school in Kentucky, where they both worked as social workers. They married in 1968 in Ft. Story, Virginia, where Fred was stationed. Following his military service, he worked as a civilian for the Military Sea Transportation Service (MSTS), a component of the U.S. Navy Department, in Oakland, California. In 1971, he joined the U.S. Postal Inspection Service as a Postal Inspector, and in 1975, he became an Inspector Attorney. He retired in 1996.

A 46-year resident of Poolesville, Fred loved living in the small town, reminiscent of his hometown of Frankfort. He especially loved the friendly people of Poolesville, who look out for each other and make the town truly special.

Fred was an avid stamp collector and enjoyed popping in to say hello at local post offices on his various journeys. Over the years, he also enjoyed boating on the Potomac, driving his RV across the country and collecting antiques. Fred was a sentimental soul who loved all kinds of music, but especially oldies from the 1950s.

A sweet man with a sweet tooth, he had a weakness for soft-serve ice cream and peach cobbler, and he couldn’t resist a pie from Lewis Orchard. He had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh and make others laugh. Most of all, Fred loved his family.

He is survived by his brother, Edwin (Melinda), of Hudson, Ohio; wife, Brenda, of Poolesville, Maryland; sons, Bryan (Bonnie) of Mebane, North Carolina, and David of Mableton, Georgia; daughter, Jennifer, of Fairfax, Virginia; two grandchildren, Rachel and Matthew; and his beloved dog, Casey.

For those wishing to honor Fred’s memory, please consider a donation to the Wounded Warrior Project or to Poplar Spring Animal Sanctuary in support of two causes that were near and dear to his heart.

A funeral service with full military honors will be held Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Salisbury National Cemetery in Salisbury, North Carolina.

