Freeman Sudduth, age 90, was united with his Heavenly Father and a host of family and friends on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, while surrounded by his loving family. Services will be held at Buck Run Baptist Church on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Chris Parrish officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be observed at the gravesite by the VFW Post 4075. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
Freeman was born on August 15, 1932, to the late Neville and Lizzie Sudduth. He attended and graduated from Bridgeport High School. Freeman was employed part-time at A&P during the 1950s and entered the United States Navy serving for four years.
He was employed by the City of Frankfort Police Department and served for 20 years, retiring as Assistant Police Chief. In addition, he retired as Security Officer from Farmer’s Bank & Capital Trust Company in 1990, and also served as Security Officer for the Kentucky House of Representatives from 1990 to 2016. He was a former member of Thornhill Baptist Church and more recently, Buck Run Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Martha J. Sudduth; son, Scott Sudduth (Jackie); granddaughter, Traci Kennedy (Eric); great-grandson and the light of his life, Quentin Smallwood; sister, Brenda Thomas; extended family members of Nick Maxwell (Nicole), Bailey Maxwell, Peyton Maxwell, Mikey Miller and Donnie Miller.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Leon Sudduth and Donald “Butch” Sudduth; and by his brother-in-law, Jack Thomas.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
Flowers are welcome and expressions of sympathy may be made to the Buck Run Baptist Church Building Fund.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Freeman Sudduth as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.