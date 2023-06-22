Freeman Sudduth, age 90, was united with his Heavenly Father and a host of family and friends on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, while surrounded by his loving family. Services will be held at Buck Run Baptist Church on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at 1 p.m. with Pastor Chris Parrish officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be observed at the gravesite by the VFW Post 4075. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

Freeman Sudduth

Freeman was born on August 15, 1932, to the late Neville and Lizzie Sudduth. He attended and graduated from Bridgeport High School. Freeman was employed part-time at A&P during the 1950s and entered the United States Navy serving for four years.

