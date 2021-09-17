LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Freida Isabel Gosser Richardson, 94, will be 2 p.m. Monday at Lawrenceburg United Pentecostal Church. Visitation will be noon until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Richardson died Thursday.

To plant a tree in memory of Freida Richardson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

