Furhung Alan Shikoh passed away on July 8, 2021. Private services will be held.

Alan Shikoh was born in Delhi, India, on July 17, 1942, to the late Dr. Mirza Muzaffar Shikoh and Izzat Jahan Begum. Alan graduated from St. Anthony’s High School in Lahore, Pakistan, and Tennessee Tech University with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He retired from the Kentucky state government. In his spare time, he loved watching and playing tennis and spending time with family. Above all, he loved his family and will be remembered for being a wonderful father and grandfather. He was loved by many. He is survived by his beloved daughters, son, and grandchildren, as well as many other family members and friends.   

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home and Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

 

