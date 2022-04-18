G. Maurice Blakeman, son of Edward M. Blakeman and Cornelia Rice Blakeman, age 87, passed on April 15, 2022, at his residence in Pinellas County, Florida.

He is survived by two daughters, Cathy Adams and Lynn Blakeman.

He was a native of Frankfort, but lived at various times in several countries.

He was an award winning architect, an engineer, an unrestricted general contractor, as well as a land development officer in a large multinational development corporation. He was a skilled blue water sailor and made many cross Atlantic voyages.

A graduate of the University of Kentucky, he enjoyed teasing the fans of the University of Florida.

Private gatherings of family and friends are encouraged with his blessing.

