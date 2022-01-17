A celebration of life service for Gabriel Immanuel Harris, 42, will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. A gathering of family and friends will be 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.harrodbrothers.com. Harris died Dec. 23 in Portland, Oregon.

To plant a tree in memory of Gabriel Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

