Gail Elizabeth Bolton, 74, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 12, after a brief illness.

The daughter of the late Jack M. and Helen C. Bolton, Gail moved with her family from Racine, Wisconsin, to Frankfort, Ky., in 1954. She graduated in 1966, from Franklin County High School, and traveled to England where she studied acting.

Gail Bolton.jpg

Gail Bolton

Upon her return, Gail worked for numerous companies, including The Children’s Hospital of Chicago, WLS Radio and the Department of Vital Statistics in Frankfort. She enjoyed crafting, readings, history, and a glass of wine. 

She is survived by her brothers, Steven (Sallie) Bolton of Frankfort and Charles (Mary) Bolton of Excelsior, Minnesota; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Gail will also be missed by her lifelong friend, Patty Vogler Yeast, who was always there when Gail needed her.

Services were held on Sunday, Oct. 24, at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to leave messages of sympathy and condolences.

Memorial contributions may be made to the United Way of the Bluegrass, 651 Perimeter Drive, Suite 510, Lexington KY 40517.

Facial covering will be required for the visitation.

Service information

Oct 24
Gathering of Family and Friends
Sunday, October 24, 2021
1:00PM-3:00PM
Lecompte-Johnson-Taylor Funeral Home
1725 Louisville Rd
Frankfort, KY 40601
