OWENTON — Services for Gail Delois "BabySis" Jones Harris, 82, wife of Gayle "Tack" Harris, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Second Baptist Church in Owenton. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Friday at McDonald & New Funeral Homes Seminary Street location. Harris died Friday at Gallatin Health & Rehab in Warsaw.

To plant a tree in memory of Gail Harris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription