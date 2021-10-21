A gathering of family and friends for Gail E. Bolton, 73, will be 1-3 p.m. Sunday at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Gail Bolton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

