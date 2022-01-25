LAWRENCEBURG — A graveside service for Gail Mitchell Johns, 70, wife of Allen Johns, will be at 1:30 p.m. at Tuesday Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Johns died Monday.

